Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Trimmed by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,204 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 210,003 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,653,945 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,308,146,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,978,869 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,108,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,152,996 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $475,092,000 after purchasing an additional 320,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,466,529 shares of the airline’s stock worth $116,545,000 after buying an additional 88,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,457,661 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $116,247,000 after buying an additional 56,757 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Melius Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director C. David Cush bought 5,000 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,900.33. This trade represents a 35.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

