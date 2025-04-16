Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SCCO

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.70.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Southern Copper by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.