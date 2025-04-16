Sonic (prev. FTM) Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (S)

Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Sonic (prev. FTM) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $111.91 million worth of Sonic (prev. FTM) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sonic (prev. FTM) has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83,764.77 or 0.99787048 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83,283.80 or 0.99214083 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sonic (prev. FTM) Token Profile

Sonic (prev. FTM) launched on November 30th, 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,880,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sonic (prev. FTM) is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com. The official website for Sonic (prev. FTM) is www.soniclabs.com. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs.

Sonic (prev. FTM) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a current supply of 3,175,000,000 with 2,880,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sonic (prev. FTM) is 0.47506577 USD and is down -6.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $111,996,272.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonic (prev. FTM) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonic (prev. FTM) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonic (prev. FTM) using one of the exchanges listed above.

