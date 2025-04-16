Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Société BIC Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS BICEY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. 1,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $39.57.

Société BIC Company Profile

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

