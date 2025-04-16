Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Société BIC Stock Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS BICEY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. 1,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $39.57.
Société BIC Company Profile
