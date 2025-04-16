Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.99. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 1,054,755 shares.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $866.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.