Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Declines By 45.1%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 244,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 223.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.82.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
