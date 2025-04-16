Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Declines By 45.1%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 244,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 223.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.82.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

