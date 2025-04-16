Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Rises By 625.0%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Performance

Nanophase Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 million, a P/E ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

