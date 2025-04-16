Short Interest in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Increases By 112.2%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the March 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 55,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $878,950.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,255.04. The trade was a 32.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 600,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $8,100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,674,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,611,366. The trade was a 11.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $1,360,567. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 9,602.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

MLYS stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. 117,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,492. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $822.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -0.39.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

