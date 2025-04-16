Short Interest in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Increases By 112.2%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the March 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
In related news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 55,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $878,950.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,255.04. The trade was a 32.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 600,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $8,100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,674,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,611,366. The trade was a 11.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $1,360,567. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 9,602.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MLYS stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. 117,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,492. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $822.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -0.39.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.
