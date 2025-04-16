Short Interest in Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Grows By 1,129.2%

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 1,129.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Metro Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTTWF opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. Metro has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

