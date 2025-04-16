Short Interest in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Increases By 156.6%

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 156.6% from the March 15th total of 50,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in IO Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IO Biotech by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IO Biotech Price Performance
Shares of IO Biotech stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.08. IO Biotech has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on IOBT
About IO Biotech
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IO Biotech
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.