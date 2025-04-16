Short Interest in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Decreases By 63.0%

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the March 15th total of 34,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCX stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 38,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,597. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.82.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0792 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
