Short Interest in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Decreases By 63.0%

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the March 15th total of 34,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCX stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 38,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,597. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0792 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

