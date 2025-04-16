Short Interest in DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Grows By 1,591.7%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 1,591.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
DynaResource Trading Down 8.7 %
DYNR opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. DynaResource has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.
DynaResource Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DynaResource
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.