Short Interest in DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Grows By 1,591.7%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 1,591.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

DynaResource Trading Down 8.7 %

DYNR opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. DynaResource has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

DynaResource Company Profile

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

