Short Interest in dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Increases By 16,700.0%

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 16,700.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 504.0 days.

dotdigital Group Price Performance

dotdigital Group stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. dotdigital Group has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

