Short Interest in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Rises By 107.0%

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the March 15th total of 29,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,179,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,706,000 after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 936,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,666,000 after acquiring an additional 609,708 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 797,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,748,000 after acquiring an additional 665,844 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,178,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 534,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFGX traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,304. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.99 and a twelve month high of $54.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

