Short Interest in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT) Increases By 90.6%

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of QQQT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. 6,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,776. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2861 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (QQQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current annual income of 20% by selling daily index call spreads on the Nasdaq 100. QQQT was launched on Jun 20, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

