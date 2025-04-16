Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Rises By 4,000.0%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Cochlear Price Performance
Cochlear stock opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.96.
Cochlear Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6165 per share. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHEOY
Cochlear Company Profile
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cochlear
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.