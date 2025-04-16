Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Rises By 4,000.0%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cochlear Price Performance

Cochlear stock opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.96.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Cochlear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6165 per share. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cochlear in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHEOY

Cochlear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.