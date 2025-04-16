Short Interest in CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Grows By 144.2%

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,981. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDT Environmental Technology Investment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CDT Environmental Technology Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients.

