Short Interest in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Increases By 107.8%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the March 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 840,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRSP shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRSP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 112,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 301,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 87,242 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 536,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 64,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRSP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 504,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.54. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $6.71.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 79.23%. The business had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.95%.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.