Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Decreases By 72.6%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the March 15th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Blackboxstocks Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:BLBX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. 2,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,803. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.24). Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 115.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

