Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the March 15th total of 42,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BACHY opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. Bank of China has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $168.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.10.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.61 billion. Bank of China had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 17.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BACHY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of China in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

