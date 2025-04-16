Short Interest in American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Increases By 200.0%

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

American Business Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMBZ stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. American Business Bank has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $375.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.47.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

American Business Bank Dividend Announcement

American Business Bank Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. American Business Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.55%.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

