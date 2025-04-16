Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Rises By 262.5%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 5.77% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DWSH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 104,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,540. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.