ShawSpring Partners LLC Boosts Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares during the quarter. monday.com makes up approximately 11.8% of ShawSpring Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ShawSpring Partners LLC owned 0.78% of monday.com worth $89,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 225.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in monday.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $251.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.50, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $174.75 and a 12-month high of $342.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.57.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on monday.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on monday.com from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.91.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

