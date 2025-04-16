Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BHK opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

