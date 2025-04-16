Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Issues Earnings Results

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.25 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder Japan Trust had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 99.53%.

Schroder Japan Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

LON:SJG opened at GBX 235.37 ($3.12) on Wednesday. Schroder Japan Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 198 ($2.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 266 ($3.52). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £275.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Schroder Japan Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a GBX 2.89 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Schroder Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $2.82. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Schroder Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.81%.

About Schroder Japan Trust

The Japanese equity market currently offers a compelling long-term investment opportunity. Several developments that are unique to Japan should combine to support sustained corporate earnings growth and increasing valuation multiples in the years ahead. With one of the best performance track records in its sector and a disciplined, active investment approach, SJG is an excellent way of gaining exposure to Japan’s exciting potential.

