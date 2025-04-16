Savvy Advisors Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Savvy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $73.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.78.
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.
