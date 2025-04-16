Savvy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,530 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Savvy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after buying an additional 130,629 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB opened at $284.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.24. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Chubb from $329.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

