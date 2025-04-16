Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 93,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 57.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 11.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

