Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 534.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SRAFF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,606. Sandfire Resources America has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

