Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 534.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Sandfire Resources America Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SRAFF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,606. Sandfire Resources America has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.
Sandfire Resources America Company Profile
