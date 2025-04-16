Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Stock Price Up 23.5% – Here’s What Happened

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 23.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,151,029 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 459% from the average session volume of 205,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

Salazar Resources Company Profile

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador.

