Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Up 1,981.3% in March

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 1,981.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Saipem Stock Up 14.2 %
Saipem stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Saipem has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.
Saipem Company Profile
