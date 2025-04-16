Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Up 1,981.3% in March

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 1,981.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Saipem Stock Up 14.2 %

Saipem stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Saipem has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

