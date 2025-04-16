SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 156 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,519,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,895.6% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 379,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 369,690 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,549,000 after purchasing an additional 265,134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 81,664.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,046,000 after buying an additional 252,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,429,000.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $88.08 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average of $99.53.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

