SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $331,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.