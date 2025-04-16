SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 477.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 277,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 60,094 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,494,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,537,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,171,000 after purchasing an additional 389,581 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

INTF opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

