Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,880,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,121,000 after acquiring an additional 723,307 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,490,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 94,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

