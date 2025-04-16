Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 313 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,042,177.34. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total transaction of $7,200,768.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,355,659.64. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $167,165,496. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,360.10 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,337.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,323.23.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,469.83.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

