Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,463 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

