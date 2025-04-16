Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,098 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

SPDW stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

