Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,130 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,525,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,779,000 after purchasing an additional 352,590 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 112,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,758,000 after acquiring an additional 386,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $307,101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,206,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,889,000 after purchasing an additional 151,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.