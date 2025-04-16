Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 1,012,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,407,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SABR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.10 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 744.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

