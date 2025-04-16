Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SABR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.10 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. 2,990,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. Sabre has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

