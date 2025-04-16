Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Trading Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.46. Approximately 4,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 16,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.06% of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.

