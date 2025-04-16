Roth Capital Raises Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

NASDAQ EXE opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.94. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 0.44. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.83%.

In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.50 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,730,577.50. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

