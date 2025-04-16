Roth Capital Lifts Earnings Estimates for Antero Resources

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a report released on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28 and a beta of 3.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

