Roth Capital Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for CRC

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of California Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

California Resources Price Performance

CRC opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. California Resources has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,800,000 after purchasing an additional 845,694 shares during the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $20,752,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,327,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,785,000 after buying an additional 290,263 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in California Resources by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 318,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 235,955 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in California Resources by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 229,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In related news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. This represents a 4.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.71%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

