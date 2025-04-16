Rossby Financial LCC Purchases Shares of 24,000 Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,862,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,017,000 after buying an additional 631,929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,842,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $100,773,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,083,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,419,000 after purchasing an additional 159,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Uranium Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,602,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,919 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, March 13th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price objective on Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Uranium Energy stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.