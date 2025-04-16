Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 57,924 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,924 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Bunge Global worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 699,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after purchasing an additional 713,561 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 13,459.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Bunge Global by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,457,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,476,000 after buying an additional 490,153 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $114.92.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

