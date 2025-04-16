Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Target by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $3,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.57.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $169.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.