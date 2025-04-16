Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $11.97 Million Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,493 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Bloom Energy worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,756.80. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.