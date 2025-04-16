Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,739,432 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Roblox worth $124,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RBLX opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 26,154 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $1,724,594.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,502,189.26. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $16,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,254,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,769,070.48. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,232,833 shares of company stock worth $76,827,466. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

